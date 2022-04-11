Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Down to $1,025.49

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1,025.49, but opened at $988.83. Tesla shares last traded at $997.85, with a volume of 198,307 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $750.00 to $900.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $942.74.

The stock has a market cap of $991.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 204.37, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $918.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $969.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $923.57, for a total value of $23,089,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,121 shares of company stock worth $62,619,390 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,030 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $24,817,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Tesla by 31.1% during the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 695 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 17.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 7.3% in the first quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

