Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 12,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,884 shares.The stock last traded at $32.24 and had previously closed at $33.64.

A number of research analysts have commented on TGH shares. TheStreet cut Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com cut Textainer Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.71 and a 200 day moving average of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.22.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.20. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 37.21%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Textainer Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Textainer Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Textainer Group by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Textainer Group by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.46% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

