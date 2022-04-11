The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.48 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) will announce $83.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $83.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $83.78 million. Bancorp posted sales of $77.83 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorp will report full-year sales of $350.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.08 million to $356.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $398.65 million, with estimates ranging from $383.29 million to $414.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Bancorp.

Get Bancorp alerts:

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 33.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS.

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bancorp by 1,656.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 431.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 999,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,300,000 after acquiring an additional 811,565 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorp by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,188,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after acquiring an additional 741,476 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,267,000. 96.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.88. The company had a trading volume of 8,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,329. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Bancorp (Get Rating)

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bancorp (TBBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.