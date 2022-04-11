The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) to post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Beachbody’s earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Beachbody will report full year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.21) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Beachbody.

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported -0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of 216.27 million during the quarter.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Beachbody from $6.25 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.45.

BODY stock traded up 0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting 1.92. 11,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,296. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 2.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is 3.00. Beachbody has a 1 year low of 1.51 and a 1 year high of 13.50.

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs. It operates in two segments, Beachbody and Other. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Openfit, a digital streaming platform that provides digital fitness and wellness resource.

