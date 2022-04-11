The Buckle, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NYSE:BKE)

The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Buckle has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Buckle to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.4%.

Get Buckle alerts:

NYSE BKE opened at $32.59 on Monday. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.90 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.91.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.25. Buckle had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 58.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Buckle will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Buckle by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter valued at about $508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,203,000 after buying an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Buckle by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 50,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BKE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Buckle (Get Rating)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, BKE Boutique, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Departwest, Reclaim, Salvage, Nova Industries, and Veece.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.