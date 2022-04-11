The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,610,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 54,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 30,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.28.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.88%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total value of $1,838,207.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 310,482 shares of company stock valued at $19,207,032 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

