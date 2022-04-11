The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) SVP Jennifer K. Mann Sells 43,636 Shares

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 43,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $2,784,413.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:KO remained flat at $$63.83 during trading on Monday. 600,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,082,006. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.28. The stock has a market cap of $276.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,698,000. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 47,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.25.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

