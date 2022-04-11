The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $1.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $9.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.71.

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $264.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a market cap of $94.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $287.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 10,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.68, for a total value of $3,205,431.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

