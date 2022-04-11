The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $4.29 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.01 billion to $4.40 billion. Estée Lauder Companies posted sales of $3.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full year sales of $18.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $17.88 billion to $18.97 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $20.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.16 billion to $20.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EL stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.23. The company had a trading volume of 41,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,630,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $287.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.08. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $248.42 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

