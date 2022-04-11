The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Relx (LON:REL) a GBX 3,225 Price Target

Relx (LON:REL – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 3,225 ($42.30) target price by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

REL has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,300 ($30.16) to GBX 2,330 ($30.56) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,650 ($34.75) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,605 ($34.16) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group set a GBX 2,615 ($34.30) target price on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Relx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,440.42 ($32.01).

Shares of REL stock traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,434 ($31.92). 2,444,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,187,357. The firm has a market capitalization of £46.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.50, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,283.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,283.66. Relx has a 52-week low of GBX 1,781 ($23.36) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,474 ($32.45).

In related news, insider N L. Luff sold 13,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,273 ($29.81), for a total transaction of £315,196.91 ($413,373.00).

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

