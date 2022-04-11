The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $433.05.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $418.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $321.39 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $308.20 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $341.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $10.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.10 by ($1.29). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.29% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $12.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 36.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

