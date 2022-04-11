The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,593.00.
Shares of PGPHF traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,508.75.
Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.
