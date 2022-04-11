The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF)

Research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Partners Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,800 to CHF 1,725 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Partners Group from CHF 1,753 to CHF 1,461 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Partners Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,593.00.

Get Partners Group alerts:

Shares of PGPHF traded up $4.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,223.00. The stock had a trading volume of 34 shares, compared to its average volume of 150. Partners Group has a fifty-two week low of $1,132.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,833.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,288.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,508.75.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.