The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ZH. Zacks Investment Research raised Zhihu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.40 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Zhihu from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $1.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.48.

Zhihu stock opened at $2.56 on Friday. Zhihu has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a PE ratio of -3.28.

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. Zhihu had a negative return on equity of 18.37% and a negative net margin of 43.80%. The company had revenue of $159.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.50 million. Research analysts predict that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZH. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Zhihu by 110.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 8,904,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,186,000 after buying an additional 4,675,986 shares in the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $32,722,000. Capital Today Evergreen Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the fourth quarter worth $9,750,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Zhihu during the third quarter worth $12,133,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zhihu by 609.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,127,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 969,058 shares in the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

