The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $157.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $180.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $213.00 to $204.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $242.00 to $228.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $196.25.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $149.80 on Thursday. Trane Technologies has a 52 week low of $142.53 and a 52 week high of $207.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.17.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 45.58%.

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 247.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

