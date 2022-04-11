The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Puma (ETR:PUM)

Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) received a €120.00 ($131.87) price target from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 59.07% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PUM. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($124.18) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €123.00 ($135.16) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €109.79 ($120.65).

ETR PUM traded up €2.14 ($2.35) on Monday, reaching €75.44 ($82.90). The stock had a trading volume of 470,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.44. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($126.81). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €81.00 and its 200 day moving average price is €95.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

