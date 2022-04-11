The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €188.00 Price Target for MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €188.00 ($206.59) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €232.00 ($254.95) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($254.95) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Warburg Research set a €208.00 ($228.57) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €245.00 ($269.23) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €225.00 ($247.25) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €220.88 ($242.72).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €187.05 ($205.55) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion and a PE ratio of 45.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €201.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €192.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.64. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €161.55 ($177.53) and a 12 month high of €224.90 ($247.14).

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

