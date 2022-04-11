The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €62.10 Price Target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX)

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) received a €62.10 ($68.24) price objective from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €86.00 ($94.51) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($106.59) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays set a €83.00 ($91.21) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($93.41) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €83.21 ($91.44).

Shares of SAX stock traded up €0.20 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €58.20 ($63.96). The stock had a trading volume of 64,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €55.45 ($60.93) and a 12-month high of €76.05 ($83.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 93.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €66.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is €68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

StrÃ¶er SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital OOH & Content, and Direct Media. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

