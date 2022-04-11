The Graph (GRT) Price Down 26.1% This Week

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. The Graph has a market cap of $1.70 billion and approximately $172.12 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, The Graph has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One The Graph coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000878 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About The Graph

The Graph is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com . The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Graph using one of the exchanges listed above.

