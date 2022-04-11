The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 79.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,219,770 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,308,879,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,938,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,919,065,000 after acquiring an additional 433,190 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,303,981 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,382,385,000 after acquiring an additional 372,867 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,484,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,456,701,000 after acquiring an additional 190,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,903,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,937,946,000 after acquiring an additional 605,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Home Depot from $406.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their price objective on Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.08.

Shares of HD traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $309.02. The company had a trading volume of 93,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.59 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $329.46 and its 200-day moving average is $360.86. The company has a market capitalization of $319.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 48.97%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

