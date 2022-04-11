The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,759,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,544 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $103,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. S.C. Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.46. 71,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,437. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.00. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.20.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 9.30%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

IPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.90.

In other news, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total value of $1,214,264.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

