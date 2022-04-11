The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,287 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMK. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,084,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600,000 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,707,000. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,961 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,159,000 after buying an additional 687,510 shares in the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,405,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,742,000 after buying an additional 547,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 4th quarter valued at $17,798,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSXMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $44.52 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.80.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

