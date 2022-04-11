The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.18). Lovesac posted earnings of $0.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 253.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.49. The company had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. Lovesac’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOVE shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.25.

In other Lovesac news, insider Albert Jack Krause sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $137,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Field Mclallen purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOVE. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lovesac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Lovesac during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lovesac by 63.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Lovesac by 145.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the period.

NASDAQ LOVE opened at $47.25 on Monday. Lovesac has a 52 week low of $35.07 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.51.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

