The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Timken by 533.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Timken during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 3,294.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Timken in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.78.

Shares of Timken stock opened at $55.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The Timken Company has a 52 week low of $55.32 and a 52 week high of $92.39.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is 25.05%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

