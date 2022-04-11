The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,228 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 24.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD opened at $76.96 on Monday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.77 and a 200-day moving average of $76.50. The firm has a market cap of $138.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.702 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.81%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.48.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

