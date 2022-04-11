The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,169,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 46,292 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $107,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 1,101.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,614,032,000 after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 851.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,490,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,120 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 48.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,516,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,933,000 after purchasing an additional 819,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 7,290.0% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 739,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,722,000 after purchasing an additional 729,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TTD stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.81. The stock had a trading volume of 30,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,539,178. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.52. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $46.71 and a one year high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a PE ratio of 237.86, a P/E/G ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 2.14.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Trade Desk’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $713,323.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,053 shares of company stock valued at $2,347,556. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Guggenheim began coverage on Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

