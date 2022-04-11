The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $187.72.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,632,828. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $238.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.41, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,568 shares of company stock valued at $5,461,472. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 17,425 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,855 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walt Disney Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.