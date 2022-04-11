THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Receives $11.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of THK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America cut shares of THK from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

THKLY opened at $10.38 on Friday. THK has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $18.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.18.

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machinery components worldwide. It provides linear motion (LM) guides, spline nuts, LM strokes, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, flat rollers, slide rails, LM guide actuators, ball splines, linear bushes, precision linear packs, cross roller tables, LM rollers, and slide packs.

