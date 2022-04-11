Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

LON THX opened at GBX 18.23 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).

About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

