Thor Explorations (LON:THX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
LON THX opened at GBX 18.23 ($0.24) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 16.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.29. Thor Explorations has a 52 week low of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 22.70 ($0.30).
About Thor Explorations (Get Rating)
Read More
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Thor Explorations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Explorations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.