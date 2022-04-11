Tikvah Management Llc Buys 10,149 Shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Tikvah Management Llc purchased 10,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $75,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tikvah Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 8,725 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $60,464.25.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 100,000 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $705,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 11,297 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $84,388.59.

On Friday, April 1st, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,234 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $61,837.34.

On Monday, February 28th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 16,160 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $113,120.00.

On Thursday, February 24th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 8,085 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.58 per share, for a total transaction of $53,199.30.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Tikvah Management Llc bought 9,549 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $63,500.85.

On Friday, February 18th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 43,388 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $287,662.44.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Tikvah Management Llc bought 76,801 shares of CompoSecure stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.13 per share, for a total transaction of $547,591.13.

On Monday, February 14th, Tikvah Management Llc purchased 9,104 shares of CompoSecure stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $65,912.96.

Shares of CMPO traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $6.50. The stock had a trading volume of 63,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,330. CompoSecure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $135,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CompoSecure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $417,000.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

