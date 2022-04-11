Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.40.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TOST shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Toast from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Toast from $58.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

In related news, insider Stephen Fredette sold 1,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $45,285.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 1,896 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $44,859.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 426,751 shares of company stock worth $12,520,237.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Toast by 25,906.8% in the 4th quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 13,003,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after acquiring an additional 12,953,407 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Toast by 992.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,950,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,972,000 after acquiring an additional 7,223,299 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Toast during the 4th quarter worth $221,555,000. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at $94,051,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Toast during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $18.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Toast has a 1-year low of $15.82 and a 1-year high of $69.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $512.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toast will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

