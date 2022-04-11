Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMTNF shares. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$123.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

TMTNF remained flat at $$94.17 during trading on Monday. Toromont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $96.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.15 and a 200-day moving average of $87.76.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

