Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach Sells 11,479 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10.

Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$23.07 and a one year high of C$61.75.

Get Tourmaline Oil alerts:

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is presently 10.47%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.