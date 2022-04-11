Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach Sells 11,479 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Senior Officer Drew E. Tumbach sold 11,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total value of C$689,313.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 773,482 shares in the company, valued at C$46,447,594.10.
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock traded down C$0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching C$60.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$46.16. The firm has a market cap of C$20.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a one year low of C$23.07 and a one year high of C$61.75.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The firm had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.58.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Stories
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tourmaline Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tourmaline Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.