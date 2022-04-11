Tranchess (CHESS) Trading Down 24.7% This Week

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One Tranchess coin can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001936 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market cap of $58.17 million and $34.06 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tranchess alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41,175.72 or 0.99906399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00061476 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00023675 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001860 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.16 or 0.00233325 BTC.

Tranchess Coin Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,918,928 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Buying and Selling Tranchess

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for Tranchess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranchess and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.