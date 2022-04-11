Transcodium Price Hits $0.0016 (TNS)

Transcodium (TNS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. One Transcodium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Transcodium has a total market cap of $140,676.27 and approximately $410.00 worth of Transcodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Transcodium has traded down 42.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Transcodium Profile

Transcodium (CRYPTO:TNS) is a coin. Transcodium’s total supply is 85,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,842,616 coins. Transcodium’s official Twitter account is @transcodium and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Transcodium is transcodium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcodium aims to provide the first peer-to-peer decentralized file editing, transcoding and distribution platform with high quality and reliable computational power at a very affordable price. This will create a global market for users, willing to rent their idle machines to be used as workers. Further, at the end of the processing, the worker (processor) will be rewarded with the TNS Tokens. “

Buying and Selling Transcodium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Transcodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Transcodium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Transcodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

