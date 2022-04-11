Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
TYBT opened at $82.25 on Monday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.
About Trinity Bank, N.A. (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT)
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.