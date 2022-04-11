Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) Announces Dividend of $0.75

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 8th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

TYBT opened at $82.25 on Monday. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $82.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average of $76.40.

Get Trinity Bank N.A. alerts:

About Trinity Bank, N.A. (Get Rating)

Trinity Bank, NA (Fort Worth, Texas) engages in the provision of commercial, personal, and online banking services. It offers deposit accounts, certificates of deposits, loan products, cash management, and merchant services. The company was founded on May 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.