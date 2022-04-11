Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the transportation company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Trinity Industries has a payout ratio of 45.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Industries to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.7%.

TRN opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $472.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.82.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

