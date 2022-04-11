TripCandy (CANDY) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.92 Million

TripCandy (CANDY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 10th. TripCandy has a total market capitalization of $855,323.38 and $1.92 million worth of TripCandy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, TripCandy has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar. One TripCandy coin can now be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00035436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00106100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TripCandy Profile

TripCandy is a coin. TripCandy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,408,738 coins. TripCandy’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for TripCandy is https://reddit.com/r/tripcandyio

According to CryptoCompare, “UnicornGo is an online game in which users will be able to buy, sell, exchange, upgrade, breed and clone mythical unicorns. CANDY is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the in-game currency. “

TripCandy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TripCandy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TripCandy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TripCandy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

