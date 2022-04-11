TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Equities research analysts at Sidoti began coverage on shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrueBlue from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:TBI opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $972.92 million, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.55 and its 200-day moving average is $27.91. TrueBlue has a 52-week low of $21.88 and a 52-week high of $32.91.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. TrueBlue had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $621.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CAO Richard Christensen sold 2,404 shares of TrueBlue stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total transaction of $66,398.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.21 per share, with a total value of $378,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBI. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TrueBlue by 277.1% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,297,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,138,000 after purchasing an additional 953,460 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 632,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 340,319 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of TrueBlue by 128.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after purchasing an additional 285,500 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in shares of TrueBlue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,579,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TrueBlue by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,720,000 after acquiring an additional 161,577 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, and general labor industries.

