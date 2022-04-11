Truist Financial Comments on Envestnet, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENV)

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Envestnet in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial analyst M. Young anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS.
Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS.
NYSE:ENV opened at $81.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $64.70 and a 1 year high of $85.99.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth about $291,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 618,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,622,000 after purchasing an additional 31,074 shares during the period.
In other Envestnet news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Envestnet (Get Rating)
Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Envestnet (ENV)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.