Truist Financial Cuts Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Price Target to $55.00

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Sensata Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Sensata Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.10.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $47.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 1-year low of $47.18 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day moving average is $57.24.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.