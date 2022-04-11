Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) will post $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Trustmark posted earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $149.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.94 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter worth about $20,131,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trustmark by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,040,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,784,000 after buying an additional 234,145 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 57,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Trustmark by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,169,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,654,000 after purchasing an additional 197,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $29.76. 7,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,726. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $28.81 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average of $32.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.32%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

