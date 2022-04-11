Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Twin Disc from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $15.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.13 million, a PE ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Twin Disc has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $18.20.

Twin Disc ( NASDAQ:TWIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $59.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.50 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twin Disc will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWIN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,473,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,712,000 after purchasing an additional 39,712 shares during the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. The company's products include marine transmissions, azimuth drives, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems, as well as power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

