Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,947,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,810,412,000 after acquiring an additional 44,655 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,951,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,255,000 after acquiring an additional 272,794 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 879,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,501,000 after acquiring an additional 29,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $344,148,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 408,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,147,000 after acquiring an additional 10,302 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $425.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.39 and its 200-day moving average is $481.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

