Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 4.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Tyson Foods have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company has been gaining on strategic growth efforts, including a focus on protein-packed brands and capacity expansion endeavors. The company has been benefiting from robust demand in its retail core business lines. Moreover, continued recovery in the foodservice channel is a driver. These trends were witnessed in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, with the top and the bottom line increasing year over year and surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate. However, Tyson Foods is witnessing a challenging labor environment, which continued in the quarter. Labor-related challenges are also affecting its ability to achieve optimal mix across the network. In addition, Tyson Foods is battling with escalated cost inflation across areas like freight and live cattle among others.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.89.

TSN traded up $1.25 on Monday, hitting $93.69. The company had a trading volume of 30,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,329. The company has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.77. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.58.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 22,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total transaction of $1,965,262.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TSN. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,293,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,804,000 after acquiring an additional 572,929 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,975,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,055,000 after acquiring an additional 83,521 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,796,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,244,000 after acquiring an additional 155,745 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,227,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,671,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,193,000 after acquiring an additional 175,358 shares during the last quarter. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

