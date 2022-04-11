U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings. U.S. Silica posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover U.S. Silica.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $284.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.55 million. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. U.S. Silica’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Silica from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of U.S. Silica from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

Shares of SLCA traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $19.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,009. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. U.S. Silica has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -41.74 and a beta of 2.94.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 26,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $337,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $84,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,796 shares of company stock valued at $735,490 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,322 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Company Profile (Get Rating)

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Silica (SLCA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.