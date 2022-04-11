UBS Group Analysts Give GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,790 Price Target

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK – Get Rating) received a GBX 1,790 ($23.48) price target from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.67) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,740 ($22.82) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($27.54) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.30) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.98) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,677.64 ($22.00).

LON:GSK traded up GBX 5.20 ($0.07) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,783.80 ($23.39). 7,940,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,754,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.27. The company has a market capitalization of £90.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.60. GlaxoSmithKline has a 12 month low of GBX 1,269.09 ($16.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,788 ($23.45). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,561.60.

In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 34,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,610 ($21.11), for a total value of £547,899.10 ($718,556.20). Also, insider Charles Bancroft bought 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,114 ($27.72) per share, for a total transaction of £58,980.60 ($77,351.61). Insiders have bought a total of 2,805 shares of company stock worth $5,922,542 in the last 90 days.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

