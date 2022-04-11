UBS Group Reiterates $360.00 Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $360.00 target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.52% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Shares of MSFT traded down $10.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.81. 1,894,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,961,625. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.33. Microsoft has a one year low of $238.07 and a one year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 54,160 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,698,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 40,829 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,640 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.3% in the first quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 27,804 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.