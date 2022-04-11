UBS Group Trims Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Target Price to €121.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from €122.00 ($134.07) to €121.00 ($132.97) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SNY. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €108.00 ($118.68) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sanofi from €96.00 ($105.49) to €105.00 ($115.38) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $56.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day moving average is $50.61. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $57.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 24.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after purchasing an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 55.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.6% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 35.0% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.6% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

