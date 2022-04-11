Ultra Price Hits $1.07 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 18.8% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002602 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $302.97 million and $3.44 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,178.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00739747 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.35 or 0.00199977 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004604 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006168 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00018025 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,752,124 coins. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @Ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

