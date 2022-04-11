United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.60 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.57. United Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Bankshares.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.05). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $237.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

UBSI stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.86. 610,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,100. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.45. United Bankshares has a one year low of $31.74 and a one year high of $42.50. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.88%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 564,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after purchasing an additional 207,136 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 82,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 117,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 16,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.